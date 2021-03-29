Advertisement

Distressed hiker rescued on New Hampshire trail

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A hiker in distress was rescued Saturday on a trail in Lincoln.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 40-year-old from Hartford, Connecticut, had been hiking the Flume Slide Trail when he got into trouble about two miles from the trailhead.

Conservation officers reached him by the evening, providing him with dry footwear and hiking with him back down the trail.

The department said hikers need to be prepared for winter conditions when visiting the White Mountains. Snow and ice persists at higher elevations and spring is when brooks and drainages become swollen with water from snowmelt and frequent rain.

