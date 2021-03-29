Advertisement

Driver rescued from dangling car

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A car dangling over a ledge with the driver inside is pulled to safety by local firefighters.

Firefighters say a driver had a medical incident and went over this ledge near the Essex Golf Driving Range on upper Main Street Sunday afternoon.

An Essex Junction firefighter was driving by when he saw the situation. We’re told he used ratchet straps to try to secure the car.

Then crews from Essex Junction and Essex hurried over to use chains and come-alongs to anchor the car to three nearby trees.

Once it was safe, the driver climbed out. They’re doing OK.

