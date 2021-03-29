Educators strive for more representative curriculum amid rise in hate crimes

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and other minority groups, local teachers are ensuring their curriculum is inclusive and honest.

Erin Brady, a social studies teacher at Colchester High School, says curriculum is constantly changing to represent a wider range of voices and experiences.

Educators also try to find resources other than textbooks, such as online materials, to provide perspectives on historical events that may not be in traditional history books.

They also seek to ensure the classroom is a safe space to have honest conversations about the country’s history of violence, discrimination and oppression of various groups of people.

“It’s important to create a curriculum that is honest with students about our history, which doesn’t mean that it’s all negative, but it’s realistic,” Brady said. “And I find that students really are engaged in that and interested in that and are ready to lean into a lot of those sometimes difficult conversations.”

Brady says Colchester School District faculty have been participating in ongoing diversity training this year where they learn how to discuss race in the classroom.

