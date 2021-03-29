Families grapple with loss of loved ones during COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic’s restrictions forced families to rely on the staff at long-term care facilities to be there for their loved ones as more than just professional caretakers.

I spoke with a Vermont family whose mother was in memory care and passed away just before Christmas. They told me what it was like for them in the past year.

“The six of us have approached all of mother’s needs together,” said Kathleen Lynch of Burlington.

The children of Kathleen Connor, 89, learned from an early age that family is there for each other.

“We were shown throughout our lives that you care for your elders,” Lynch said.

This is why when their mom showed signs of Alzheimer’s disease, they worked together to find her the perfect fit-- Converse Home in Burlington. For four and a half years, her six children, 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren stopped by.

“Basically every day mother had a visitor,” John Connor said.

Every day until last March. Then COVID-19 hit and the facility closed off to visitors to keep the deadly virus away from residents.

“So mom went from having one of us there to having basically nobody come through the doors,” Connor said.

It was a huge change for the tight-knit family who came to rely on the staff of the Converse Home to do what they could not in the pandemic.

“We came to look naturally at all the staff as second family for mother,” Lynch said.

From March until mid-June they stayed connected on Zoom calls. Then in the summer-- a reprieve. They were allowed visits, always through the glass.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: When was the last time you were able to actually hold her hands?

Kathleen Lynch: February.

Clare Rowley: Early March for me.

John Connor: Yeah, early March.

They didn’t know then, back in the winter of 2020, that it would be the last time they would hold her hands.

Cat Viglienzoni: Was it difficult to not be with her in her final days?

In unison: Oh absolutely, very.

Clare Rowley: I very much wanted to be with mom.

Their story is being echoed by other families around the state.

Cat Viglienzoni: If you had to sum up the impact of the pandemic on Vermont’s dementia patients, how would you describe it?

Howard Goodrow/Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont: It’s been devastating. There’s no question about it.

Goodrow says the impact goes beyond patients to families dealing with feelings of guilt and depression because they couldn’t be with their loved ones. He wasn’t surprised to see statistics pointing to higher death rates among dementia patients during the last year. And he says another family he knows blames the pandemic for their mother’s death because the safety measures needed to keep the virus out also prevented contact that helps slow the progression of the disease.

“They’re convinced that the speed of her disease, the decline in her health was due in large part to the isolation,” Goodrow said.

Kathleen Connor’s family says COVID-19 took their mom from them after she tested positive in December. They had hoped to see her in person one more time.

“She was smiling with staff at midnight and I had a call at 4:30 in the morning that she had passed that quickly,” Lynch said. “So we didn’t have the opportunity which again, we had really kind of hoped for.”

But they say they can’t begin to express their gratitude toward the Converse Home staff for stepping up like family.

“So many caregivers there who will be forever etched in our hearts who provided mother’s direct care when we couldn’t,” Rowley said.

“The staff loved her,” Lynch said. “When they called me they were really just crying and crying on the phone. It was just as hard, I think, in many ways, for them. They had a really rough month, losing people they had become close to for years.”

“To quote our mother, who lost the ability to speak, “Thank you, thank you, bless you, bless you,’” Rowley said.

They say as hard as it has been, they’re focusing not on the moments the pandemic stole from them but instead on the legacy their mom left behind in a family who loved her, even when a global pandemic kept them physically apart.

