Free parking to end at 1 Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Big changes are on the way for some downtown Burlington parking garages.

Starting this Thursday, April 1, free two-hour parking at the Marketplace garage is ending. City officials say the fee will change to $1 per hour, but only for the first two hours.

It’s in an effort to make parking easier and more accessible to tourists.

The free two-hour parking will remain at the Lakeview College Street garage. People who work downtown will also be able to park there for free.

A new validation program will begin, too, allowing businesses to offer free parking to their customers and clients.

