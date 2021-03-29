Advertisement

Free parking to end at 1 Burlington parking garage

Big changes are on the way for some downtown Burlington parking garages.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting this Thursday, April 1, free two-hour parking at the Marketplace garage is ending. City officials say the fee will change to $1 per hour, but only for the first two hours.

It’s in an effort to make parking easier and more accessible to tourists.

The free two-hour parking will remain at the Lakeview College Street garage. People who work downtown will also be able to park there for free.

A new validation program will begin, too, allowing businesses to offer free parking to their customers and clients.

