Advertisement

Green Mountain wins first D-3 Boys Basketball title in dramatic fashion

Chieftans edge Williamstown 52-51 in overtime
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Union didn’t come by its first boys basketball state title easy: the Chieftans needed a borderline miraculous steal and layup to force overtime before edging out traditional power Williamstown 52-51 in the D-3 title game Sunday night at the Barre Aud.

The top seed led this game much of the way, but saw a fourth quarter edge slip away in the closing minutes. Things went from bad to wose when Tavien Rouleau came down with a rebound for the Blue Devils with just over 12 seconds remaining and the Chieftans trailing 43-41. But on the ensuing inbound, Branden Rose came up with a steal and Skyler Klezos laid one in to even the game at 43-all and force the extra session.

It was nervy throughout the extra frame, but eventually, Green Mountain was able to pull out the one-point win. Jack Boyle led the way for the Chieftans with 17 points while Klezos had 12.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue

Latest News

Phantoms down rival West Rutland 58-57 to retain title
Proctor claims D-4 Boys Basketball Championship
Solons down North Country 65-57 for first title since 2005
Montpelier caps perfect season with D-2 Boys Hoops crown
Knights roll rival South Burlington to claim second straight title
Rice repeats in D-1 Boys Basketball
Rangers roll Vergennes 53-37 to win first solo crown since 2009
Lake Region earns D-3 Girls Hoops title