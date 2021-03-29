Green Mountain wins first D-3 Boys Basketball title in dramatic fashion

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Union didn’t come by its first boys basketball state title easy: the Chieftans needed a borderline miraculous steal and layup to force overtime before edging out traditional power Williamstown 52-51 in the D-3 title game Sunday night at the Barre Aud.

The top seed led this game much of the way, but saw a fourth quarter edge slip away in the closing minutes. Things went from bad to wose when Tavien Rouleau came down with a rebound for the Blue Devils with just over 12 seconds remaining and the Chieftans trailing 43-41. But on the ensuing inbound, Branden Rose came up with a steal and Skyler Klezos laid one in to even the game at 43-all and force the extra session.

It was nervy throughout the extra frame, but eventually, Green Mountain was able to pull out the one-point win. Jack Boyle led the way for the Chieftans with 17 points while Klezos had 12.

