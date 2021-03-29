Advertisement

How your face mask could be giving you jaw pain

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been wearing masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus for the better part of a year now. And some of you might have noticed some jaw pain.

Our Scott Fleishman visited Dr. Wendy Mehaffey, a chiropractor at Epic Wellness in South Burlington, to find out what’s causing the pain and the best ways to ease it.

“Most of this is coming from ill-fitting masks and what we find ourselves doing is moving our jaw in patterns that aren’t typical and it’s creating a lot of jaw service and a lot of temporomandibular dysfunction... So one thing you want to really be careful on is making sure that when you’re speaking the mask, isn’t falling below your nose,” Mehaffey advised.

