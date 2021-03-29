How your face mask could be giving you jaw pain

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been wearing masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus for the better part of a year now. And some of you might have noticed some jaw pain.

Our Scott Fleishman visited Dr. Wendy Mehaffey, a chiropractor at Epic Wellness in South Burlington, to find out what’s causing the pain and the best ways to ease it.

“Most of this is coming from ill-fitting masks and what we find ourselves doing is moving our jaw in patterns that aren’t typical and it’s creating a lot of jaw service and a lot of temporomandibular dysfunction... So one thing you want to really be careful on is making sure that when you’re speaking the mask, isn’t falling below your nose,” Mehaffey advised.

Watch the video to see Scott’s full interview with Mehaffey.

