Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One local father got the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday, meeting the daughter he didn’t know he had after three decades.

Aubrey Gayten, 32, lives in Louisiana with her two children. She never knew who her father was... until she took an Ancestry.com DNA test. The results came up with someone who looked very familiar. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is definitely my dad,’” said Gayten.

After getting help going through the Ancestry results to find the right person, Gayten contacted Vermonter Larry Taylor on Facebook, who was indeed her dad.

“It’s been, what, almost three months now, and we talk all day, every day, and I couldn’t be any happier, so it’s been wonderful,” said Gayten.

However, due to COVID, they’ve only been able to chat on the phone. Gayten has also gotten to know Taylor’s two other daughters, who also live in Vermont.

“It was very nerve-wracking at first because I didn’t know if they’d be accepting or not, but the fact that they have and how much they’ve opened up and stuff, it just warms your heart,” said Gayten.

“This is one of us. You go your whole life and never expect this,” said Kayla Taylor of Fletcher, one of Larry Taylor’s daughters.

“She cooks, and we like to eat, so we just talk about all kinds of different recipes, and she definitely fits in. She’s one of us for sure,” said Shauna Allen of Stowe, Taylor’s other daughter.

The three newly acquainted sisters knew they all had to meet, so they hatched a plan. Taylor usually likes to go plant shopping at Gardner’s Supply in Williston with his daughters on the weekends, but little did he know, his daughters had organized a surprise meeting with his newfound daughter. Gayten had finally found enough time to take off from her job as a chef to quarantine and fly to Vermont for the big reveal. It was a meeting more than 30 years in the making.

Taylor and Gayten embraced for the first time Sunday.

“It’s been a long time coming, that it has,” Taylor said after the surprise. “When we first spoke, I said, you know, I felt her for years, and oh, God, she’s too much like me. The family’s complete now.”

Gayten says it’s clear now where she got her sense of humor. Thanks to one DNA test, she’s gained a home in the Green Mountain State.

“That is what amazes me. I went from having a mom and three siblings to, I don’t know how many now, but I love it. I know where I fit in right now,” said Gayten.

The siblings and their father will spend the better part of this week together hanging out as a family.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.