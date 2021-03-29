Mixed reaction to NY pot legalization bill in North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is one step closer to legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. The Empire State would join Vermont and the other 13 states that allow the recreational use of marijuana.

In Plattsburgh, I heard mixed reactions to the bill, which would allow anyone 21 and older to use marijuana recreationally.

People I spoke with in the city were on board, but local lawmakers and law enforcement agencies say there are much bigger things the Legislature should be focused on.

“I see more harm than any good coming from it,” said Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

Stec is an absolute “no” vote when it comes to recreational marijuana in New York.

“Law enforcement doesn’t like it, a lot of your addiction services people point to it as a gateway drug,” Stec said.

North Country Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones is also a “no” vote. He cites similar concerns as Stec, saying recreational pot “goes too far.”

The bill came out over the weekend and is expected to help with the state’s $15 billion deficit. Sales of marijuana could reach $350 million annually. The state would tax the products at 9% sales tax and an additional 4% tax for local government taxes.

“The idea that this somehow is a revenue magic bullet and this is going to save New York’s budget I think is a real stretch,” Stec said.

Clinton County Sheriff Dave Favro agrees this is not the time to legalize pot. He says it will be a big cost for his department to train the staff.

“You have to take them off the road, they will be days off, so we will have to pay them overtime for training and additional expense for that as well,” Favro said.

The bill says any past offenses related to pot would be expunged and a person of age could grow up to three plants at their home.

“I think it’s about time,” said Edmund Combs of Plattsburgh. “It’s been coming around for a while and hopefully it will help out.”

“New York State is suffering heavily financially with all the restrictions going on and I believe this would be good for our economy,” said Matthew Minett, a SUNY Plattsburgh student.

While residents in the county are in favor of the bill, Stec and others say instead, the Legislature should be working on the $200 billion budget, which is due by Thursday.

“I just question the priorities of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle,” Stec said.

Lawmakers are expected to make the final vote Tuesday. If the bill does pass, cities, towns and counties have the option to opt-out of sales. And it would be at least 18 months to two years before seeing retail stores open up in New York.

Related Story:

NY lawmakers finalize recreational marijuana legislation

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.