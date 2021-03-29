Montpelier caps perfect season with D-2 Boys Hoops crown

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montpelier Solons bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat in last year’s state title game with a perfect season in 2021, capped by a 65-57 victory over North Country in the D-2 Championship Sunday afternoon at the Barre Aud. It’s the Solons’ first state title since 2005.

Montpelier found themselves down in the early going, but turned things around with a 15-0 spurt in the second quarter. Things were neck and neck into the fourth, but the Solons were eventually able to pull away in the closing minutes.

Montpelier senior Leo Riby-Williams capped a phenomenal high school hoops career with 18 points while Rashid Nikiema contributed 16 of his own. It’s the seventh state title in program history.

