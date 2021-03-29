Advertisement

Montpelier caps perfect season with D-2 Boys Hoops crown

Solons down North Country 65-57 for first title since 2005
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montpelier Solons bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat in last year’s state title game with a perfect season in 2021, capped by a 65-57 victory over North Country in the D-2 Championship Sunday afternoon at the Barre Aud. It’s the Solons’ first state title since 2005.

Montpelier found themselves down in the early going, but turned things around with a 15-0 spurt in the second quarter. Things were neck and neck into the fourth, but the Solons were eventually able to pull away in the closing minutes.

Montpelier senior Leo Riby-Williams capped a phenomenal high school hoops career with 18 points while Rashid Nikiema contributed 16 of his own. It’s the seventh state title in program history.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue

Latest News

Phantoms down rival West Rutland 58-57 to retain title
Proctor claims D-4 Boys Basketball Championship
Chieftans edge Williamstown 52-51 in overtime
Green Mountain wins first D-3 Boys Basketball title in dramatic fashion
Knights roll rival South Burlington to claim second straight title
Rice repeats in D-1 Boys Basketball
Rangers roll Vergennes 53-37 to win first solo crown since 2009
Lake Region earns D-3 Girls Hoops title