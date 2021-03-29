Advertisement

More Vermont Army National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas

FILE Vermont National Guard
FILE Vermont National Guard(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of preparation, dozens of Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are headed overseas.

The 60 soldiers fly out of South Burlington on Tuesday.

They’ll be stationed at U.S. Central Command, which covers the Middle East.

The deployment is part of a larger federal mission, sending 950 Vermont Guard members to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, throughout the first few months of this year.

