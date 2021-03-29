More Vermont Army National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of preparation, dozens of Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are headed overseas.
The 60 soldiers fly out of South Burlington on Tuesday.
They’ll be stationed at U.S. Central Command, which covers the Middle East.
The deployment is part of a larger federal mission, sending 950 Vermont Guard members to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, throughout the first few months of this year.
Related Stories:
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday
Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers face the Battle over Burn Pits?
Vermont Army National Guard deploys to U.S. Central Command
Vermont National Guard members leave for their deployment
Vermont National Guard overseas deployment underway
Guard deployment on schedule despite coronavirus
Vt. National Guard continues training for deployment
Vt. National Guard prepares for deployment
Vermont National Guard notified of 2021 deployment
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.