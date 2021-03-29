More Vermont Army National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of preparation, dozens of Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are headed overseas.

The 60 soldiers fly out of South Burlington on Tuesday.

They’ll be stationed at U.S. Central Command, which covers the Middle East.

The deployment is part of a larger federal mission, sending 950 Vermont Guard members to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, throughout the first few months of this year.

