Native seed program for Vermont growers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Native seeds are going to farmers who are growing food for indigenous people in our state.

The Abenaki Nation has partnered with NOFA-VT and the Vermont Farm to Plate Network’s “Rooted in Vermont” project. That provides indigenous seeds to gardeners, homesteaders and farmers around Vermont who are dedicating land to grow and harvest food for Abenaki citizens.

Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of Coosuk, Abenaki Nation says the $9,000 grant covers not just the seeds, but also the othe resources that go into farming.

“It pays for the growing the food, the processing, some of the equipment. We do have other partners that we receive funds from as well, which helps supplement and create a pool of resources to keep this program going,” Steven said.

Fifteen sites were in the pilot project last year. They hope 30 sites will participate this year.

Stevens hopes this year they will be able to do their traditional harvest festival as well.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Chief Stevens.

