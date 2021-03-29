Advertisement

New Hampshire ramps up vaccine rollout

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a big week for vaccination in New Hampshire. Beginning Monday, everyone age 40 and older could register for an appointment.

On Wednesday, those 30+ can go online and by the end of the week, everyone 16 and older is eligible for an appointment in the Granite State.

“It was easy, just went to the New Hampshire state site and signed up,” said Matthew Lewis, 40.

Monday morning, Lewis jumped online to book his vaccine appointment. The Cornish resident was pleasantly surprised when he got a spot the same day, just down the road.

“Looked for vaccination sites around and this one had the first availability,” Lewis said.

“Our other appointment was way later,” said Tim Lawlor.

Lawlor lives in Sunapee. He logged in on Monday to reschedule his existing appointment.

“We were able to get in today,” Lawlor said.

“My original appointment was for the 10th of April,” said Michael Wesley.

The Claremont resident didn’t have to do anything aside from picking up the phone.

“They called me at 10:30 this morning and they were able to move me up,” Wesley said.

Last week, the state’s new registration website experienced delays. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says his team has been stress-testing the site since to make sure it runs as efficiently as possible. It comes as tens of thousands of Granite Staters enter the registration pool. On Friday, anyone 16 and older will be able to sign up.

“It is basically just peace of mind,” Wesley said.

“It’s a relief you know,” Lewis said.

“I just think we all have to just listen to the guidelines and keep going,” Lawlor said.

A little more than 30% of all eligible residents in the Granite State have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Monday, an additional 36,000 had registered by midday.

