Next vaccination phase opens in Vermont, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Another phase of the vaccine rollout begins in both New Hampshire and Vermont Monday.

New Hampshire Rollout

In New Hampshire, people 40 years of age and older can register for a vaccine. Click here to sign up.

Governor Chris Sununu says New Hampshire is the first state in New England to open eligibility to that age group.

As NH is the first state in New England to expand vaccine eligibility to those 40+ tomorrow, keep this in mind:

🗓️Hundreds of thousands of appointments have been added to VINI

🆒No need to rush!

💪Over 1,000 people per minute can register

💻Stick to 1 device to reduce wait times pic.twitter.com/6V0w5hFbXZ — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 28, 2021

But New Hampshire has had some issues with registration. Now, Sununu says they’ve made some upgrades to the system that allows more than 1,000 people per minute to register.

Granite Staters are being asked for patience and perhaps waiting until later in the day to sign up, so everyone isn’t trying at the same time in the morning.

By Wednesday if you are 30 or older, you can register in New Hampshire. And by the end of the week, everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Vermont Rollout

Meanwhile in Vermont, people 50 and older can sign up for a vaccine starting Monday. Click here to sign up.

The 40-plus age group is scheduled for next Monday, then 30-plus April 12 and everyone 16 and older can sign up April 19.

You’re encouraged to make an account online ahead of time. Registration opens at 8:15 a.m.

