NH driver seriously injured in single-car crash

A driver was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Merrimack on Sunday.
A driver was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Merrimack on Sunday.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man crashed his car and was seriously injured on a highway on Sunday, state police said.

The single-car crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.

State police say Stephen Deschamps, 58, of Candia, had been changing lanes at an “unreasonable speed” when he lost control of his car.

The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest down an embankment.

Dechamps sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.

He was also issued a warning for the unsafe lane change.

