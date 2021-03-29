NH man appears in federal court on food tampering charges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a supermarket has made his first court appearance on federal charges.

Nicholas Mitchell, 39, made a video appearance Monday before a federal magistrate in which he pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product.

He waived his right to a detention hearing.

Mitchell was arrested in October 2020 after razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford supermarket in Saco, Maine.

Product tampering also occurred at stores in Sanford, Maine, and Dover, New Hampshire.

