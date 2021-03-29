Advertisement

NH man appears in federal court on food tampering charges

Nicholas Mitchell
Nicholas Mitchell(Saco Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a supermarket has made his first court appearance on federal charges.

Nicholas Mitchell, 39, made a video appearance Monday before a federal magistrate in which he pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product.

He waived his right to a detention hearing.

Mitchell was arrested in October 2020 after razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford supermarket in Saco, Maine.

Product tampering also occurred at stores in Sanford, Maine, and Dover, New Hampshire.

Related Stories:

Hannaford slow to report pizza dough tampering

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Latest News

Currently, they produce one all-natural kimchi, four organic versions and a kimchi salsa......
MiVT: Sunja’s Kimchi
Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers ages 30 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, 16 and...
NY to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those over 30
Gavel
NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage