Advertisement

NY lawmakers finalize recreational marijuana legislation

Marijuana plants
Marijuana plants(Hans Pennink | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York lawmakers finalize agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Senate Majority Leader, and Assembly Speaker made the announcement over the weekend.

The bill would create a regulatory framework, licensing, and creates a social and economic equity program.

Cuomo says this isn’t just about creating a new market, but it’s also about justice for people who have been unfairly penalized in the past who can now join in the industry and benefit.

Related Stories:

Cuomo calls for legalizing recreational marijuana in NY

NY lawmakers to hold hearing on legalization of marijuana

Marijuana advocates urge NY to make it legal, affordable

NY health department to call for marijuana legalization

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time

Latest News

FILE
Road signs stolen off muddy road in Barton
Essex High School
Several Essex Westford School District schools go remote
Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.
Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases
Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.
Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases
Another phase of the vaccine rollout begins in both New Hampshire and Vermont Monday.
Next vaccination phase opens in Vermont, New Hampshire