NY lawmakers finalize recreational marijuana legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York lawmakers finalize agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Senate Majority Leader, and Assembly Speaker made the announcement over the weekend.

The bill would create a regulatory framework, licensing, and creates a social and economic equity program.

Cuomo says this isn’t just about creating a new market, but it’s also about justice for people who have been unfairly penalized in the past who can now join in the industry and benefit.

