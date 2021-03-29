Advertisement

NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance are suing the state.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the state is discriminating against them based on their gender identity.

The lawsuit filed against the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance seeks the addition of an X gender option, something already allowed on New York birth certificates.

The nonbinary plaintiffs say the current state computer system requires them to either misidentify themselves under oath or forego benefits.

There was no immediate comment from the Cuomo administration.

