NY to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those over 30

Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers ages 30 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, 16 and...
Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers ages 30 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, 16 and older starting April 6.(Emily Wakeman)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state residents over 30 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.

Vaccine eligibility in the state had previously been restricted to people over 50, people in certain job categories and those with certain health conditions.

The Democratic governor called the expanded eligibility “a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID” and well ahead of the timetable set by the White House.

Cuomo says that more than 9 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide since the vaccination effort began in December.

