Advertisement

Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.

School leaders say this is because of the number of confirmed cases and larger number of students in quarantine.

Students will be remote learning Monday through Thursday and will have Friday off as part of their April break.

The plan is to go back in-person Monday, April 12th.

The other schools in the district are operating like normal.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time

Latest News

FILE
Road signs stolen off muddy road in Barton
Essex High School
Several Essex Westford School District schools go remote
Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.
Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases
Another phase of the vaccine rollout begins in both New Hampshire and Vermont Monday.
Next vaccination phase opens in Vermont, New Hampshire