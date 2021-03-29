Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.

School leaders say this is because of the number of confirmed cases and larger number of students in quarantine.

Students will be remote learning Monday through Thursday and will have Friday off as part of their April break.

The plan is to go back in-person Monday, April 12th.

The other schools in the district are operating like normal.

