Proctor claims D-4 Boys Basketball Championship

Phantoms down rival West Rutland 58-57 to retain title
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the fifth time in the last seven years and 19th overall, Proctor is your D-4 boys basketball state champion after downing West Rutland 58-57 Sunday night at the Barre Aud.

The Golden Horde would take an early lead, but Proctor made its move in the third, utilizing a 14-4 run to go up double digits. West Rutland would get it back to one in the final minute, but could never quite catch up.

Brennan Crossman led the way for the Phantoms with 24 while Conner McKearin added 17 in the victory.

