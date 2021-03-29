Proctor claims D-4 Boys Basketball Championship

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the fifth time in the last seven years and 19th overall, Proctor is your D-4 boys basketball state champion after downing West Rutland 58-57 Sunday night at the Barre Aud.

The Golden Horde would take an early lead, but Proctor made its move in the third, utilizing a 14-4 run to go up double digits. West Rutland would get it back to one in the final minute, but could never quite catch up.

Brennan Crossman led the way for the Phantoms with 24 while Conner McKearin added 17 in the victory.

