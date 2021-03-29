Advertisement

Public invited to weigh in on efforts to simplify Vt. fishing regulations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials are trying to simplify fishing regulations and they want to hear from you during online public hearings Monday and Tuesday night.

According to Fish and Wildlife, fishing regulations have become increasingly complex over time as amendments were added, making the rules more difficult for anglers to understand and challenging to administer and enforce.

Click here to read the recommendation.

The online hearings are March 29 and 30 from 6:30-9 p.m. Click here for more information on the two meetings and how you can join.

You can also email your comments to ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov or call 802-265-0043 and leave a voicemail. The deadline for public comment is April 7.

