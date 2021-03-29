Advertisement

Rice repeats in D-1 Boys Basketball

Knights roll rival South Burlington to claim second straight title
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a fitting end to special careers for the Rice seniors, as the Green Knights dominated South Burlington 71-46 in the D-1 boys basketball championship Sunday at the Barre Aud. It’s a second consecutive state title for Rice, which finished off an undefeated campaign.

Sharif Sharif led the Knights with 20 points while Michel Ndayishimiye added 19 in his final high school game as Rice roared out to an early lead and coasted down the stretch. Mo Awayle and Judah Land each scored 11 points in the win.

It’s Rice’s eighth title in the last 15 years and 17th in school history.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue

Latest News

Phantoms down rival West Rutland 58-57 to retain title
Proctor claims D-4 Boys Basketball Championship
Chieftans edge Williamstown 52-51 in overtime
Green Mountain wins first D-3 Boys Basketball title in dramatic fashion
Solons down North Country 65-57 for first title since 2005
Montpelier caps perfect season with D-2 Boys Hoops crown
Rangers roll Vergennes 53-37 to win first solo crown since 2009
Lake Region earns D-3 Girls Hoops title