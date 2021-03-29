Rice repeats in D-1 Boys Basketball

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a fitting end to special careers for the Rice seniors, as the Green Knights dominated South Burlington 71-46 in the D-1 boys basketball championship Sunday at the Barre Aud. It’s a second consecutive state title for Rice, which finished off an undefeated campaign.

Sharif Sharif led the Knights with 20 points while Michel Ndayishimiye added 19 in his final high school game as Rice roared out to an early lead and coasted down the stretch. Mo Awayle and Judah Land each scored 11 points in the win.

It’s Rice’s eighth title in the last 15 years and 17th in school history.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.