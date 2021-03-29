Advertisement

Road signs stolen off muddy road in Barton

FILE
FILE(WAGM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre theft is being investigated in Barton.

Police say someone took three of the four large reflective orange signs saying ‘Road Closed’ and ‘Road Closed Ahead’ along Burton Hill Road.

Some traffic cones were stolen as well.

The signs and cones went up Saturday and were reported missing Sunday.

You’re being warned that the road is in poor condition with deep ruts.

