Road signs stolen off muddy road in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre theft is being investigated in Barton.

Police say someone took three of the four large reflective orange signs saying ‘Road Closed’ and ‘Road Closed Ahead’ along Burton Hill Road.

Some traffic cones were stolen as well.

The signs and cones went up Saturday and were reported missing Sunday.

You’re being warned that the road is in poor condition with deep ruts.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.