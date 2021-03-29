Advertisement

Several Essex Westford School District schools go remote

Essex High School
Essex High School(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District is still struggling with COVID cases and that’s putting a few schools in remote learning.

The high school is fully remote on Monday because of a shortage of staff and subs.

The Center for Technology, Essex will still be open as scheduled.

We’re waiting to hear how long that will last.

In the meantime, the Albert D. Lawton, Summit Street, and Thomas Fleming schools will all be remote Monday through Friday because of an increase in COVID cases.

Related Stories:

Essex Junction school returns to in-person learning

Another Essex Junction school switches to remote learning

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time

Latest News

FILE
Road signs stolen off muddy road in Barton
Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.
Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases
Plattsburgh High School is going to remote learning starting Monday.
Plattsburgh High School goes remote after positive cases
Another phase of the vaccine rollout begins in both New Hampshire and Vermont Monday.
Next vaccination phase opens in Vermont, New Hampshire