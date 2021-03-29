Several Essex Westford School District schools go remote

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District is still struggling with COVID cases and that’s putting a few schools in remote learning.

The high school is fully remote on Monday because of a shortage of staff and subs.

The Center for Technology, Essex will still be open as scheduled.

We’re waiting to hear how long that will last.

In the meantime, the Albert D. Lawton, Summit Street, and Thomas Fleming schools will all be remote Monday through Friday because of an increase in COVID cases.

