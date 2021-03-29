UVM sees decrease in COVID-positive tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, especially in people under the age of 30, the University of Vermont is testing its students twice a week to keep an eye on those numbers.

Monday, we learned that this week, cases are down from what they were last week at UVM.

The new numbers show a decrease from 93 positive student tests to 80. That’s still nearly double the numbers from a couple of weeks ago.

This is leaving some students nervous, even if they themselves are following the guidelines.

This past week, 55 off-campus students tested positive compared to on-campus students which were at 25.

One student we spoke to said she and her roommates have been careful to keep their group small and make sure to mask up when they’re out. However, she said not everyone is doing the same.

“It definitely makes me worry a lot because we do sign a green and gold promise and people can just go through it and read it and not really care or follow those rules and say that they are, so it does make me concerned,” said Briana Castellano, a junior. “I think that the school can really do as much as they can at limiting the exposure on campus but it’s really hard to be knowing what kids are doing downtown and when they’re not living on campus.”

UVM students continue to be tested twice a week.

And while the COVID-positive test numbers were down this week, there were also 400 fewer tests were administered.

Related Stories:

COVID cases surge at UVM; UK variant found on campus

UVM faces backlash over strict COVID policies

COVID-19 cases level off at UVM

College COVID cases steady in our region

UVM imposes stricter punishment for COVID violation

UVM to crack down on students violating COVID rules

COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski

UVM sees increased COVID cases; designates quarantine dorm

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.