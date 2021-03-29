Vermont Air National Guard member receives NAACP award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A member of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing is receiving an award from the NAACP.

Tech. Sgt. Kirby Addison was given the 2021 Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award.

According to his award nomination, Addison stepped up to help the wing navigate its blind spot in the wake of racial tensions after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

He led brainstorming sessions with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color throughout the wing to discuss improving representation within the wing and led town halls.

Major General Greg Knight calls Addison’s work “remarkable” and says he’s proud to work with him.

