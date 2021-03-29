Vermont village officials consider fireworks ban

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) -- Officials in Marshfield are considering proposing a ban on fireworks in the village.

At the board of trustees meeting this week, Trustee Ian Covey said he noticed people using fireworks more often, especially this past summer, and that residents have been bothered by them, the Times Argus reported.

“Not only from a noise standpoint, but also from a safety issue,” Covey said. “All the houses in the village are pretty close to each other and firing off fireworks I think could be a real fire hazard. I think we should look at putting a ban within village limits on the use of fireworks.”

Because the village sits in a “bowl-shaped” valley fireworks get amplified and some people have been setting them off very late at night, said Board President Arthur Gilman.

Board members agreed to work on the ordinance and prepare it for residents to vote on at the village’s annual meeting in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.