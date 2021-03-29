Woman says Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York woman said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheek at her home during a visit to inspect area flood damage, becoming the latest woman to accuse the embattled governor of inappropriate behavior.

Sherry Vill made the allegations Monday during a Zoom news conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a spring 2017 visit to her Rochester-area home after flooding near Lake Ontario.

A series of women, some who worked for Cuomo, have accused the Democrat of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo’s lawyer said in a statement that the governor uses hugs and kisses to comfort New Yorkers during crises.

