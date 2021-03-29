Advertisement

Woman says Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York woman said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheek at her home during a visit to inspect area flood damage, becoming the latest woman to accuse the embattled governor of inappropriate behavior.

Sherry Vill made the allegations Monday during a Zoom news conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a spring 2017 visit to her Rochester-area home after flooding near Lake Ontario.

A series of women, some who worked for Cuomo, have accused the Democrat of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo’s lawyer said in a statement that the governor uses hugs and kisses to comfort New Yorkers during crises.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found

Latest News

Cases of the coronavirus at the University of Vermont are down a bit.
UVM sees decrease in COVID-positive tests
The pandemic's restrictions forced Kathleen Connor's family to rely on the staff at her...
Families grapple with loss of loved ones during COVID
Families grapple with loss of loved ones during COVID
Families grapple with loss of loved ones during COVID
Native seeds are going to farmers who are growing food for indigenous people in our state.
Native seed program for Vermont growers
catviglienzoni
Native seed program for Vermont growers