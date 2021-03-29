Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready for the March temperature roller coaster! Our temperatures are going to be all over the place this week!

Clouds broke up and the sun returned this afternoon, but it has been blustery and chilly! Skies will remain clear overnight, and the winds will die down.

Tuesday, skies will be mostly sunny, and the winds will pick up again, but this time they will pick up out of the south. That means instead of the chilly weather we’ve had today, temperatures will be soaring into the 60s once again!

Wednesday, a cold front will approach late in the day with another round of rain changing to snow into Thursday. It’s no joke, but there may be a few inches of snow accumulation especially in the higher elevations for April Fools’ Day.

Friday will be partly sunny, but it’s still going to be pretty cold.

Saturday the sun will be out and it will be a bit milder, and Sunday we’ll see some sunshine, but there will be the chance for some showers as well.

The month of March will hardly be going out like a lamb!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast in just a moment.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast