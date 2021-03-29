BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready for the March temperature roller coaster! Our temperatures are going to be all over the place this week!

Clouds broke up and the sun returned this afternoon, but it has been blustery and chilly! Skies will remain clear overnight, and the winds will die down.

Tuesday, skies will be mostly sunny, and the winds will pick up again, but this time they will pick up out of the south. That means instead of the chilly weather we’ve had today, temperatures will be soaring into the 60s once again!

Wednesday, a cold front will approach late in the day with another round of rain changing to snow into Thursday. It’s no joke, but there may be a few inches of snow accumulation especially in the higher elevations for April Fools’ Day.

Friday will be partly sunny, but it’s still going to be pretty cold.

Saturday the sun will be out and it will be a bit milder, and Sunday we’ll see some sunshine, but there will be the chance for some showers as well.

The month of March will hardly be going out like a lamb!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.