Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone . . . the last Monday of March! After some snow showers in the morning, mainly north in the higher elevations, we will turn mostly sunny getting into the afternoon. But, it is going to be windy out of the WNW & chilly.

We will stay clear overnight, and the winds will die down. Then, as we get into the day on Tuesday, it will be another mostly sunny day, and those winds will pick up again, but this time out of the south, which will bring in much warmer air.

It will stay warmer into most of Wednesday. Then a sharp cold front will be coming at us late Wednesday into Thursday with another round of rain changing to snow. There may be a few inches of snow accumulation for April Fools’ Day (no kidding!). It will be turning blustery & cold again.

Friday will be partly sunny, but staying chilly.

Then we’ll warm back up again over the weekend. There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday to start the first weekend of April, and there will be some sun on Sunday, too, but also the chance for a few showers.

Hang on for a wild weather ride as we transition from March into April! -Gary

