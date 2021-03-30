Advertisement

Amphibians on the move

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s spring, and that means amphibians are on the move.

Spring peepers can be heard in many ponds and as the nights warm up into the 50s, spotted salamanders are also crossing roads to head to vernal pools to breed.

“They’re temporary so they don’t have predators in them. So, a lot of amphibians go to the vernal pool where they can lay their eggs, and eggs will catch and grow without being preyed upon,” said Steve Smith, the animal ambassador with ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.

Annual amphibian crossing crews are mobilizing in many communities to help them make it across the road. Smith says if you want to help, if you’re going to help, make sure to wear proper reflective clothing and have a flashlight.

