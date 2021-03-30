Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reward is now being offered to anyone who finds the golden retriever that got swept away in a Bolton river.
On Friday, Amanda and Derek Taylor were walking their dog, Yogurt, by the banks of the Joiner Brook. They say he went for a swim and couldn’t be found.
Derek jumped in and had to be saved by rescue crews.
On Monday, the couple used a tracking dog to try to find Yogurt’s body, but it wasn’t successful. Some fur was found along the river.
The Taylor’s are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds Yogurt.
