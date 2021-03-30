Advertisement

Champlain Area Trails challenge nears completion

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mud season may be affecting some hikers on the trails, but one Essex County, New York, woman is facing a challenge and isn’t letting anything slow her down.

Emily Segada joined Champlain Area Trails last October as the operations and communications manager. In January, her boss, executive had an idea for Segada to hike and explore all 60 miles of CAT’s trails. She started in January, knocking off trails one by one with the help of supporters.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Emily Segada about the challenge, as well as the opening of a new nature preserve in June.

Related Stories:

Hikers help raise money for Champlain Area Trails

Champlain Area Trails group Grand Challenge underway

Future nature park

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Courtesy: Essex Junction Fire Department
Driver rescued from dangling car
The next phase of the vaccine rollout started in both New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday.
Next vaccination phases open in Vermont, New Hampshire
Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Vt. hospitals to allow fully-vaccinated visitors

Latest News

File photo
Amphibians on the move
NH man ordered to pay fine for shouting racial slurs
File
Maine eyes constitutional amendment for more ranked voting
File photo
Popular Adirondack trailhead will require reservations