Champlain Area Trails challenge nears completion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mud season may be affecting some hikers on the trails, but one Essex County, New York, woman is facing a challenge and isn’t letting anything slow her down.

Emily Segada joined Champlain Area Trails last October as the operations and communications manager. In January, her boss, executive had an idea for Segada to hike and explore all 60 miles of CAT’s trails. She started in January, knocking off trails one by one with the help of supporters.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Emily Segada about the challenge, as well as the opening of a new nature preserve in June.

