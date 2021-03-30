Currier Museum of Art to reopen to the public on Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Currier Museum of Art is planning to reopen to the public on Thursday, with new exhibits and programs for veterans.

The Art for Vets Studios will host expanded veterans and community programs in renovated classrooms.

A new exhibit, “The Body in Art: From the Spiritual to the Sensual,” will explore the creative ways artists through the ages have used the human body as a means of expression.

Another will celebrate original drawings of Tomie dePaola, the book illustrator and author of “Strega Nona” who died last year. The exhibit will launch a fund set up in his honor to support art education for young people.

