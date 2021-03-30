Advertisement

Currier Museum of Art to reopen to the public on Thursday

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.(Currier Museum of Art)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Currier Museum of Art is planning to reopen to the public on Thursday, with new exhibits and programs for veterans.

The Art for Vets Studios will host expanded veterans and community programs in renovated classrooms.

A new exhibit, “The Body in Art: From the Spiritual to the Sensual,” will explore the creative ways artists through the ages have used the human body as a means of expression.

Another will celebrate original drawings of Tomie dePaola, the book illustrator and author of “Strega Nona” who died last year. The exhibit will launch a fund set up in his honor to support art education for young people.

