Local native leaders react to historic Cabinet confirmation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Deb Haaland was sworn in as the 54th secretary of the Department of the Interior last Thursday, she became the first Native American to serve in the role. Her new role has local native leaders excited about representation on the national level.

“When I found out she was appointed, I don’t think I have ever been giddy over a political appointment like this, but I was, I was so excited,” said Melody Walker, a citizen of the Elnu Abenaki Band in Vermont.

But she says that excitement was blended with reality.

“She is part of a system, as we all are, and I really hope she is given the latitude to institute change from an indigenous perspective,” Walker said.

It’s a perspective Walker says previously has not been present at the federal level.

“If you want to really be an ally to any group, you have to understand what things mean to them in their worldview,” she said.

Walker says something as simple as seeing the ribbon dress Haaland wore was a step forward. The dress was created for the confirmation ceremony by Agnes Woodward, a Native American herself. Walker says the impact for something as simple as the native gown, was felt across generations.

“When she was sworn in, the ribbon dress that she wore, that was beautiful, and I saw a friend she talked about how she showed her daughter the ribbon dress she wore and she said, look that’s like the ribbon dress we wear and this is what it means to us,” she said.

She says Haaland has the potential to bring that understanding to the table, something other Vermont Native American leaders echo.

“I think the perspective alone is key to what may happen from this point on,” said Carol McGranaghan, the chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs.

McGranaghan says the perspective Haaland can bring is good, but she also is in a position to push real change at the federal level. She says she would love to see policy change in favor of the land and people. Also, offer an updated path to federal recognition for tribes that don’t have it, like the Abenaki, if they wanted to pursue it.

Although it has only been a few weeks, McGranaghan says she could feel movement in the right direction.

“We have seen that little shift of, I think, perceptions and acceptance,” she said.

Walker says more simply by being the first indigenous woman in the position, there is a chance to bring about change even outside the nation’s capital.

“To see her help people understand what it means to see the world in a different way and walk a little in their shoes,” she said.

Walker says she hopes that the tribes that are federally recognized are shown more respect than they have been shown in the past in terms of their relationship to the federal government and the land.

