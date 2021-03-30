‘Long-haulers’ clinic coming to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Doctors at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center are teaming up to treat patients with post-acute COVID syndrome, better known as “long-haulers.”

Little is currently known about the long-term effects of COVID-19. At DHMC, a virtual clinic is being tasked with learning more.

“Pulmonary, cardiology, infectious disease, psychiatry, neurology,” said Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, an infectious disease physician at DHMC

The specialists, who typically work in separate wings at the medical center, are bringing their expertise together to tackle the lasting effects of COVID-19. They say there is not a good understanding of what causes a COVID-19 patient to develop health concerns as a long-hauler which makes it difficult to treat.

“It’s just something that many primary care providers might not feel fully equipped to deal with if only because every day there are a dozen articles coming out about new aspects of it,” Parsonnet said.

What is known are the many symptoms which include: prolonged fatigue, brain fog, respiratory problems, diarrhea, muscle pain, rapid heart rate and loss of smell.

“We are not going to have a room where four or five specialists are going to be seeing a patient at once. It will be more like an evaluation by someone who is quite familiar with the syndrome who would then determine what is the best path way for the patient,” Parsonnet explained.

Doctors say there has been anecdotal evidence that the vaccine helps with long-term effects, but to date, nothing has been proven. The new clinic will also conduct research on the syndrome that could affect anywhere been 10% and 30% of COVID-19 patients.

“So I really think it is trying to fill a treatment void and do they best thing for our patients,” Parsonnet said.

Hospital officials say the clinic should be accepting patients in about two weeks. But another big unknown is how many people will end up needing the program.

