Ludlow residents can connect to new free Wi-Fi hot spots

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ludlow community has two new free public Wi-Fi hot spots.

Because of COVID-19, the Technology Disaster Resource Center created projectConnect, providing free community Wi-Fi installation to those living in rural and underserved communities.

The town now has a hot spot in front of the Expeditionary School at Black River to assist students and teachers when doing work outside.

There’s also one at the library, which reaches across the street to the Veterans Memorial Park, where a lot of activities are held.

Ludlow Municipal Manager Scott Murphy says the town applied for the installations as soon as they had the opportunity.

“They’ve gone through Ludlow already, but they are not asking local legislators if there are any other projects, because they are looking for work before they leave to the next state. So, I actually submitted another application for this park right next door,” Murphy said.

Murphy says the park is always packed in the summer.

If given the approval, the Wi-Fi hot spot will be right off the town office building.

