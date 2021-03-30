Advertisement

Montpelier looking for volunteers to help clean up this April Stool’s Week

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier City Parks staff are getting ready for April Stool’s Day.

In a Facebook post, they say it’s been a “crappy year in Montpelier.”

Now, they’re looking for volunteers to help pick up dog poop all week long.

From 12-1 p.m. everyday in a different location, they’ll provide gloves, buckets, bags and shovels.

The person who picks up the most wins a prize.

On Tuesday, they’ll be meeting at the new shelter in Hubbard Park.

They say to bring a mask.

Posted by City of Montpelier, VT - City Government on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Courtesy: Essex Junction Fire Department
Driver rescued from dangling car
The next phase of the vaccine rollout started in both New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday.
Next vaccination phases open in Vermont, New Hampshire
A driver was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Merrimack on Sunday.
NH driver seriously injured in single-car crash

Latest News

Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers ages 30 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, 16 and...
NY expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those over 30
NY expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those over 30
NY expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those over 30
Tap O.N.E.
Tap O.N.E. brings maple sugaring to Burlington
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing