Montpelier looking for volunteers to help clean up this April Stool’s Week
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier City Parks staff are getting ready for April Stool’s Day.
In a Facebook post, they say it’s been a “crappy year in Montpelier.”
Now, they’re looking for volunteers to help pick up dog poop all week long.
From 12-1 p.m. everyday in a different location, they’ll provide gloves, buckets, bags and shovels.
The person who picks up the most wins a prize.
On Tuesday, they’ll be meeting at the new shelter in Hubbard Park.
They say to bring a mask.
