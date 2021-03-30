Montpelier looking for volunteers to help clean up this April Stool’s Week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier City Parks staff are getting ready for April Stool’s Day.

In a Facebook post, they say it’s been a “crappy year in Montpelier.”

Now, they’re looking for volunteers to help pick up dog poop all week long.

From 12-1 p.m. everyday in a different location, they’ll provide gloves, buckets, bags and shovels.

The person who picks up the most wins a prize.

On Tuesday, they’ll be meeting at the new shelter in Hubbard Park.

They say to bring a mask.

