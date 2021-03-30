Advertisement

More Vermont National Guard soldiers deployed

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixty soldiers with the Vermont National Guard deployed on Tuesday.

This is part of the Guard’s larger mission to send nearly 1,000 Vermont soldiers overseas.

The soldiers who left the Green Mountain State Tuesday are headed to Oklahoma to learn new tactical skills for their air defense artillery mission. After two months, they’ll be sent overseas.

Second Lt. Lindsay Collins said this is a moment she’s been waiting for since sixth grade and she can’t wait to work alongside her military family.

“I’m very excited, probably too excited about this deployment,” Collins said. “It’s just going to be such a great opportunity right now bonding with my people, and down the road to further my career.”

Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight said he’s proud of his soldiers and he wants their families to know they are taken care of.

“I want them to not get complacent. I need them to stay focused and take care of each other. And I certainly encourage them to make sure their families know that we have resources here. They’re not living in a vacuum. They’re not going through this deployment by themselves. We’re there with them,” Knight said.

All soldiers had an opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before deploying.

These deployments will continue throughout the next few months.

