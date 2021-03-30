Advertisement

NH man accused in unlicensed virtual currency biz stays jailed

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a leader of a libertarian group and self-described minister in New Hampshire will remain jailed on charges that he ran an unlicensed virtual currency exchange business, saying that he’s a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Forty-year-old Ian Freeman, of Keene, has pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a conspiracy to operate the business; wire fraud; money laundering; operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise; and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. In her ruling Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone said Freeman “has substantial financial resources.”

The government alleges that among other assets, he has about 28 Bitcoin — equivalent to about $1.6 million that could be accessed anywhere.

