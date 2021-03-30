Advertisement

NH man ordered to pay fine for shouting racial slurs

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has to pay a $5,000 fine following an exchange with a Black man last summer at a gas station, where he’s accused of pointing a nozzle at the man, shouting racial slurs and telling him to “go back to Africa.”

A judge has found that John Doran, 62, violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.

The man was traveling with family and was leaving the gas station.

According to the complaint, Doran was near his motorcycle at the gas pumps and shouted a racial slur.

Doran said the driver spat toward him and he was attacked.

A judge didn’t find Doran’s testimony credible.

