Advertisement

Popular Adirondack trailhead will require reservations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.Y. (AP) — State officials grappling with how to handle growing crowds of hikers in the Adirondack High Peaks have announced a new reservation system for a popular trailhead.

Reservations will be required starting May 1 for the 70 parking spots at the Ausable Mountain Reserve lot for access to trails across the reserve’s 7,000 acres. Walk-in users without a reservation will not be permitted. The trailhead for Indian Head, Noonmark and other mountains is among the most popular in the Adirondacks.

The lot fills up quickly in the summer, prompting hikers to park along a busy state route leading to Lake Placid. Officials have said the illegal parking along Route 73 is dangerous.

Related Stories:

New York sees increase in visitors to High Peaks region

Task force to look at Adirondack High Peaks crowds

The impact of new parking restrictions in the Adirondacks

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Courtesy: Essex Junction Fire Department
Driver rescued from dangling car
The next phase of the vaccine rollout started in both New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday.
Next vaccination phases open in Vermont, New Hampshire
A driver was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Merrimack on Sunday.
NH driver seriously injured in single-car crash

Latest News

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Currier Museum of Art to reopen to the public on Thursday
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan-File photo
NH getting nearly $30.7M in additional federal vaccine aid
x
Local native leaders react to historic Cabinet confirmation
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Interior...
Local native leaders react to historic Cabinet confirmation