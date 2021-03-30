Popular Adirondack trailhead will require reservations

KEENE, N.Y. (AP) — State officials grappling with how to handle growing crowds of hikers in the Adirondack High Peaks have announced a new reservation system for a popular trailhead.

Reservations will be required starting May 1 for the 70 parking spots at the Ausable Mountain Reserve lot for access to trails across the reserve’s 7,000 acres. Walk-in users without a reservation will not be permitted. The trailhead for Indian Head, Noonmark and other mountains is among the most popular in the Adirondacks.

The lot fills up quickly in the summer, prompting hikers to park along a busy state route leading to Lake Placid. Officials have said the illegal parking along Route 73 is dangerous.

