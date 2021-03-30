Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Courtesy: Essex Junction Fire Department
Driver rescued from dangling car
The next phase of the vaccine rollout started in both New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday.
Next vaccination phases open in Vermont, New Hampshire
A driver was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Merrimack on Sunday.
NH driver seriously injured in single-car crash

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
The graffiti was sprayed on the church building at around 4 a.m. on Palm Sunday.
Church defaced with graffiti on Palm Sunday
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia
Yogurt the Golden Retriever
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river