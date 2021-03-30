Tap O.N.E. brings maple sugaring to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When thinking about maple sugaring usually the image of trees up in the mountains of Vermont comes to mind, but one local group, Tap O.N.E., this year is teaching people how to do it right here in the Old North End.

“We’re really interested in not only teaching people what can we gain and take from nature but really looking at how can we give back,” says Wynne Poleman, a Tap O.N.E. teammember.

Wynne Poleman, her sister, and their friends have created Tap O.N.E to celebrate agriculture in the urban environment of Burlington by tapping maple trees around the city.

“It’s been a big learning experience of how many people want to get involved and how much natural wonder there is in Burlington,” says Maeve Poleman.

In their first year, they’ve tapped around 20 trees in people’s back yards and have found some maples in the Lakeview Cemetery with the cities approval.

“We’re hoping it can grow into a sustainable community event that can happen every year in the spring,” says Maeve Poleman.

Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture, Farms and Markets, Anson Tebbetts, stopped by during tapping season to see the operation at work. “Anytime we can take the opportunity to have folks enjoy and learn about agriculture and learn how challenging it can be sometimes or how rewarding it can be we should embrace that and we should thank them for taking on this challenge,” says Secretary Tebbetts.

A big part of what they are doing is also making sure they give back to the trees -- who produce the liquid gold they need to make syrup. The group hopes to secure grants to improve the health of the maples in the fall.

“This has just been a chance to feel just more rooted in Burlington through meeting more people and just working with the trees that have roots in Burlington,” says Wynne Poleman.

They’re already planning for next season where they hope to connect more with New American communities to share agricultural traditions and even raise money to get a more sustainable evaporator.

