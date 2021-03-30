Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan

FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers...
FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers swarm a gunman, obscured from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton hotel.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

He was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton hotel following a speaking engagement.

The attack was captured on camera and broadcast repeatedly by media outlets.

Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a...
Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speaking engagement on March 30, 1981.(CNN Newsource)

He had only been in office for 70 days when it happened. Reagan recovered and went on to complete his term and win reelection in 1984.

White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded.

They all survived the assassination attempt, but Brady suffered brain damage and was permanently disabled. He became an advocate for gun control legislation.

The gunman, John Hinckley Jr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts and was sentenced to a mental care facility.

A federal judge released him from in-patient care in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Courtesy: Essex Junction Fire Department
Driver rescued from dangling car
The next phase of the vaccine rollout started in both New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday.
Next vaccination phases open in Vermont, New Hampshire
A driver was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Merrimack on Sunday.
NH driver seriously injured in single-car crash

Latest News

Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police
A Boulder museum is working to preserve items left at a memorial for shooting victims.
Boulder museum works to preserve mass shooting memorial
File photo
Popular Adirondack trailhead will require reservations
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Currier Museum of Art to reopen to the public on Thursday
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan-File photo
NH getting nearly $30.7M in additional federal vaccine aid