Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will hold its Tuesday pandemic press conference at 11 a.m.

We expect an update on the vaccination rollout in the state. 19,000 Vermonters aged 50 and older signed up on the first day of eligibility Monday.

The next group scheduled to go is 40 plus this coming Monday.

State leaders have shared concern about an increase in positive cases in Vermont, and we expect an update on the positivity rate and any outbreaks.

In the latest numbers, 137 people have tested positive.

Watch that press conference live at 11 a.m. right here on Channel 3.

