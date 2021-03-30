Advertisement

Vermonters, road crews work to navigate mud season

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The unofficial season of Vermont-- mud season-- is hitting rural parts of our state.

It’s a time of year that many people dread. And I found out crews have been working to help make it easier for everyone on dirt roads.

Living on a dirt road, Huntington resident Emily Haskins is faced with ruts and closed roads due to mud season.

“It’s been worse but it’s pretty typical,” Haskins said.

But crews have been working to fix the issues.

“This is the first year I have closed the road in a long time,” said Yogi Alger, the road foreman for Huntington.

Alger says his crews have been working long hours to do their part to help smooth out the roads but sometimes Mother Nature wins.

“We work them all the time but you know in the wintertime you are plowing, so you are baring it off, traffic is running and it drives the frost down deeper and deeper,” he said.

Alger says roads start to look like this when the frost melts and warmer weather hits.

“To me, it’s the worst thing for my roads,” Alger said. “It brings everything up and turns it to smush.”

So how do you avoid getting stuck? Alger says don’t go through the center, instead ride the ridges.

“Just pay attention and watch where people are driving,” he said.

Something that the locals know well.

“It’s a challenge. Usually, only one side is passable so you have to like take turns with people but people are pretty courteous and will let you go on the wrong side,” Haskins said.

I asked Alger about how much this impacts the budget. He told me it varies from year to year. He said so far he has used 700 yards of gravel, which is about average, but he says he knows he will have to use more.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Daughter Aubrey Gayten and father Larry Taylor embrace for the first time Sunday.
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
Courtesy: Essex Junction Fire Department
Driver rescued from dangling car
Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
The next phase of the vaccine rollout started in both New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday.
Next vaccination phases open in Vermont, New Hampshire

Latest News

Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
mud
Vermonters, road crews work to navigate mud season
Firefighters were working to contain an out-of-control brush fire Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters battle brush fire in Bradford
kid
Vaccination expanded to parents caring for kids with health problems, BIPOC 16+
PENSION
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix