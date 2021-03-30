Vermonters, road crews work to navigate mud season

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The unofficial season of Vermont-- mud season-- is hitting rural parts of our state.

It’s a time of year that many people dread. And I found out crews have been working to help make it easier for everyone on dirt roads.

Living on a dirt road, Huntington resident Emily Haskins is faced with ruts and closed roads due to mud season.

“It’s been worse but it’s pretty typical,” Haskins said.

But crews have been working to fix the issues.

“This is the first year I have closed the road in a long time,” said Yogi Alger, the road foreman for Huntington.

Alger says his crews have been working long hours to do their part to help smooth out the roads but sometimes Mother Nature wins.

“We work them all the time but you know in the wintertime you are plowing, so you are baring it off, traffic is running and it drives the frost down deeper and deeper,” he said.

Alger says roads start to look like this when the frost melts and warmer weather hits.

“To me, it’s the worst thing for my roads,” Alger said. “It brings everything up and turns it to smush.”

So how do you avoid getting stuck? Alger says don’t go through the center, instead ride the ridges.

“Just pay attention and watch where people are driving,” he said.

Something that the locals know well.

“It’s a challenge. Usually, only one side is passable so you have to like take turns with people but people are pretty courteous and will let you go on the wrong side,” Haskins said.

I asked Alger about how much this impacts the budget. He told me it varies from year to year. He said so far he has used 700 yards of gravel, which is about average, but he says he knows he will have to use more.

