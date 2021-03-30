BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winds were gusty out of the south today, and that drove temperatures to above normal levels once again!

Wednesday, it will still be warm, with temperatures again reaching the upper 50s and low 60s, however a cold front is on the way and that will bring us crashing back into winter for the end of the week!

Rain showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon to northern New York, reaching the rest of Vermont and New Hampshire during the evening. Rain will become heavier and steadier overnight Wednesday night.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the rain will start changing over to snow as cold air comes in on the back side of the system. Low pressure developing on the coast along the front will be intensifying the rain and snow on Thursday. The snow will be accumulating during the day, mainly in the higher elevations, especially the Adirondacks, where over 6″ of snow is likely. Even the valleys may get a few inches of snow Thursday into early Friday.

Snow showers will wind down by Friday morning and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds but it will be unseasonably chilly with highs only in the mid 30s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will recover into the upper 40s Saturday and then into the 50s for Easter Sunday and also Monday. There is the chance for a few showers Sunday morning.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that April Fools’ Day storm, and we will be updating you in the days and hours ahead.

