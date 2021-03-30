BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Like yesterday, we are going to see a whole lot of sunshine. Also like yesterday, it is going to be windy. But unlike yesterday, we are going to be much warmer.

Winds will be out of the south today, and that will bring warmer air into the northeast. Most of us will be getting into the 60s after a chilly start to the day.

It will still be warm on Wednesday for the last day of March. Then, get ready for another drastic change in the weather as we transition from March into April. A frontal system will be moving in with rain showers Wednesday afternoon, first in northern NY, then spreading eastward into VT and NH during the evening, when the rain will become a bit steadier and heavier.

During Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the rain will start changing over to snow as cold air comes in on the back side of the system. Low pressure developing on the coast along the front will be intensifying the rain & snow on Thursday. The snow will be accumulating during the day, mainly in the higher elevations, especially the Adirondacks, where over 6″ of snow is likely. Even the valleys may get a few inches of snow Thursday into early Friday.

Once that system goes by, we will start to clear out again on Friday, but it will be chilly again.

Over the weekend, we will warm back up again, getting into the upper 40s Saturday and then into the 50s for Easter Sunday and also Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that April Fools’ Day storm, and we will be narrowing down what you can expect out of it as we get closer to the time. -Gary

